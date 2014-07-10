Hays reiterates full-year outlook on strong local growth

(Adds details)

July 10 (Reuters) - British recruiting company Hays reaffirmed its full-year operating profit outlook of around 140 million pounds ($238 million) after seeing strong growth in net fees in the UK and Ireland of 11 percent.

The company said demand in the UK and Ireland was boosted by a pick up in permanent placements in finance, information technology and construction.

Net fees in continental Europe also grew by 7 percent in the fourth quarter but fees in Asia were flat.