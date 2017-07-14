UPDATE 1-Recruiter Hays sees FY operating profit topping expectations

(Adds details, context)

July 14 (Reuters) - Recruiter Hays expects to marginally beat a full-year operating consensus forecast of 209.5 million pounds ($271.5 million) after posting higher quarterly net fees on Friday helped by growth in continental Europe and the Asia Pacific.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance and IT, however, noted further deterioration in Britain amid caution as the government negotiates its exit from the European Union.

"The underlying trends in the UK remained sequentially stable, with modest improvements in the private sector offset by a tough public sector market," Chief Executive Alistair Cox said.

Hays in a trading update reported a 7 percent rise in group net fees at constant currencies for its fourth quarter which ended June 30.

Quarterly net fees from its UK and Ireland operations, which account for a quarter of Hays' gross profit, fell 5 percent.

The biggest impact was felt in London, where net fees tumbled 9 percent, as conditions remained challenging, Hays said. Accountancy and finance, Hays' largest business in the UK and Ireland, was down 4 percent.

Staffing firms such as PageGroup, Hays, SThree and Robert Walters are seen as gauges of wider economic health because people tend to switch jobs more often when confidence rises.

Although most British staffing companies have been hit by uncertainty following the Brexit vote in June, growth in their international businesses have offset the impact, allowing them to post higher earnings.

Hays, which operates in 33 markets, said its continental Europe net fees grew 11 percent at constant currencies with Germany proving a bright spot.

The company's larger temporary recruitment business saw like-for-like net fees grow 6 percent, while the permanent business grew 7 percent.

Monthly surveys by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation have showed growth in permanent placements through October to December, with November marking the fastest pace of hiring for permanent roles since February 2016.

PageGroup said on Tuesday that weakness in the recruitment market in Britain could extend over the next two years due to uncertainty over Brexit.

Earlier, Robert Walters reported higher UK gross profit and said hiring in the market was picking up, while SThree took a hit in UK and Ireland, adding that fewer British jobs were coming online and temporary jobs were being offered for slightly shorter durations.