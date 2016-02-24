FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Hays positive after strong growth but warns of global uncertainties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm Hays said it remained positive for the rest of its financial year after it posted an 8 percent rise in net fees in the first half, but was mindful of increasing global uncertainties.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance, construction and IT, said on Wednesday it had seen strong growth from Continental Europe and the Rest of the World, but the UK and Australia slowed towards the end of the first half.

$1 = 0.7145 pounds Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter

