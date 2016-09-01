Hays says UK hiring levels significantly weakened after Brexit vote

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hiring in Britain weakened significantly shortly after the June 23 vote to leave the European Union as private sector clients became hesitant to add new workers, recruiter Hays Plc said on Thursday.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance, construction and IT, said it was too early to know the longer-term impact of Brexit, however, adding that it had seen no evidence that the leave vote had affected hiring levels elsewhere in Europe.

In Britain, net fees in Hays' private sector business grew 2 percent in constant currency terms across its continuing operations, while it fell 4 percent in its public sector business over the year ended June 30, the staffing firm said. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)