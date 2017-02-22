FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Staffing firm Hays reports 3 pct rise in H1 net fees
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2017 / 7:31 AM / 6 months ago

Staffing firm Hays reports 3 pct rise in H1 net fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - British recruiting company Hays said it remained confident for the rest of its financial year after reporting a 3 percent rise in first-half net fees at constant currencies on growth in Europe, Australia and Asia.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance and IT, has seen the UK market stabilise after stumbling in the immediate aftermath of last June's referendum about Britain leaving the EU, Chief Executive Alistair Cox said in a statement.

The UK private recruitment market showed signs of improvement towards the end of the first half and that continued into the second half, he said.

Net fees rose to 465.5 million pounds in the six months ended Dec. 31, up from 396.9 million a year earlier, Hays said in its trading update. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.