Hudson's Bay sales more than double on Saks acquisition
June 3, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Hudson's Bay sales more than double on Saks acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 3 (Reuters) - Hudson’s Bay Co on Tuesday reported sales more than doubled during the first quarter, bolstered by its inclusion of Saks, which it acquired for $2.4 billion last year.

The company reported net earnings of C$176 million ($161.55 million), or earnings per share of 97 Canadian cents for the first quarter ended May 3, 2014. Last year, it recorded a net loss of C$82 million, or 68 Canadian cents for the same period.

Retail sales were C$1.86 billion, up from C$884 million.

$1 = 1.0895 Canadian Dollars Reporting by Solarina Ho, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
