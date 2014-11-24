FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hudson's Bay real estate backed $1.25 bln refinancing deal
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Hudson's Bay real estate backed $1.25 bln refinancing deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canadian department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co outlined a $1.25 billion refinancing plan on Monday, in a move to reduce debt taken on when it acquired U.S. rival Saks last year.

The retailer said it is taking out a 20-year mortgage on the ground portion of its flagship Saks Fifth Avenue store located at 611 Fifth Avenue in New York City, after an appraiser valued the entire property at C$4.1 billion ($3.65 billion).

“This mortgage transaction allows us to capitalize on the value of this asset today, but also provides structural flexibility to capture additional value creation in the future,” said HBC Chief Executive Richard Baker, in a statement.

$1 = $1.1239 Canadian Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.