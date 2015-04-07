FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hudson's Bay profit triples on strong sales at Saks
April 7, 2015

Hudson's Bay profit triples on strong sales at Saks

April 7 (Reuters) - Department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co reported a sharply higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher same-store sales at its Saks chain and strong digital sales.

Net profit from continuing operations rose to C$111 million ($88.9 million), or 61 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31 from C$37 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 9.3 percent to C$2.63 billion.

$1 = C$1.2474 Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
