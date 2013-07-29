FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Hudson's Bay close to Saks deal - media report
July 29, 2013 / 1:45 AM / in 4 years

Canada's Hudson's Bay close to Saks deal - media report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay Co (HBC) is close to buying U.S. luxury department store Saks Inc, according to a media report.

The New York Post reported on Sunday that the deal could be announced as early as Monday, citing a source briefed on the negotiations.

A Saks spokeswoman said the company did not comment on market speculation. HBC was not immediately available for comment.

HBC, which owns Canada’s The Bay chain, also owns Lord & Taylor, a higher end chain concentrated in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest whose sales have been uneven since it went public.

Buying Saks would give HBC a luxury chain, but one which has struggled to keep pace with rivals Nordstrom Inc and Neiman Marcus Group Inc, which each get a much bigger proportion of sales online than Saks.

Saks’ sales are only now returning to pre-recession levels. The company’s flagship store on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue generates about $700 million a year and is worth about $1 billion by some estimates.

According to the newspaper, Saks has appointed Goldman Sachs & Co to advise on the sale. The investment bank was not immediately available for comment.

