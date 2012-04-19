FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-H.B Fuller to cut 130 jobs in North America
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-H.B Fuller to cut 130 jobs in North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals maker H.B. Fuller Co said it will close six manufacturing units and cut about 130 jobs in North America as part of its integration with Swiss firm Forbo’s industrial adhesives business.

The company will close six facilities and cut 90 jobs by mid-2013.

In December, H.B. Fuller said it will buy Forbo’s industrial adhesives business for $395 million as it bulks up its presence in Europe.

St Paul, Minnesota-based H.B. Fuller will close the former Forbo corporate and research offices in North Carolina resulting in 40 job cuts.

The company, which said it is assessing integration work in Europe, India, Middle East and Africa (EIMEA) and Asia Pacific, will announce any changes to the organizational structures in those regions in coming months.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.