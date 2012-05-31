FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-H.B. Fuller to close more plants, cut jobs
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-H.B. Fuller to close more plants, cut jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* To close plants in UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria

* Plans to cut 100 jobs

May 31 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals maker H.B. Fuller Co on Thursday said it would close five more manufacturing plants and cut about 100 jobs as part of its integration with Switzerland-based Forbo’s industrial adhesives business.

H.B. Fuller last month said it will close six manufacturing facilities and cut about 130 jobs in North America.

The company employs 3,530, it said in a regulatory filing in January.

H.B. Fuller will close its facilities in the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy and Austria in the next two years, the company said in a statement.

H.B. Fuller agreed to buy Forbo’s industrial adhesives business for $395 million in cash in December to bulk up its presence in Europe.

H.B. Fuller also said it plans to invest about $90 million in Europe, India, the Middle East and Africa (EIMEA) and Asia-Pacific in the next three years to improve profitability.

It expects to raise its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin to 15 percent by 2015.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.