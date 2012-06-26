FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-H.B. Fuller Q2 beats, raises FY profit forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-H.B. Fuller Q2 beats, raises FY profit forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 Adj EPS $0.56 vs est $0.55

* Sees FY EPS $2.10-$2.15 vs est $2.17

* Sees FY rev $1.93 bln-$1.98 bln vs est $1.92 bln

June 26 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals maker H.B. Fuller Co’s quarterly profit beat market estimates and the company raised its full-year profit forecast citing cost savings from a recently acquired adhesives business.

The company said it now expects to earn between $2.10 and $2.15 per share for 2012, compared with its prior forecast of $1.94 to $2.14 per share. It also forecast revenue between $1.93 billion and $1.98 billion.

Analysts on average had been expecting the company to earn $2.17 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company bought Swiss firm Forbo Holding AG industrial adhesives business for $395 million in December last year to expand its presence in Europe.

H.B. Fuller reported a profit of $1.9 million, or 4 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with $25.1 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 56 cents per share, just ahead of analyst expectations of 55 cents per share.

The company, which makes adhesives used in industries like construction and packaging, reported 43.1 percent higher revenue at $527 million in the second quarter, in line with analysts’ estimates.

The Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company’s shares, which have gained about 25 percent this year, closed at $28.73 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.