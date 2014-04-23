FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HBO strikes deal with Amazon to stream shows
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

HBO strikes deal with Amazon to stream shows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Some HBO shows and the Internet streaming service HBO Go will be available next month to Amazon Prime customers, the companies said on Wednesday in a move that could lure customers away from Netflix Inc.

The companies said this was the first time HBO, the premium cable channel owned by Time Warner Inc, had licensed its programming to an online subscription streaming service. Netflix customers have not been able to watch HBO shows on that service.

Amazon Prime customers will have access to the HBO programming on May 21, but most of it will first be older shows such as “The Sopranos” and “The Wire,” or a smattering of earlier seasons from current series such as “True Blood.”

HBO said episodes of shows such as “Girls,” “The Newsroom” and “Veep” will be not be available until three years after it shows them.

Popular streaming service HBO Go will also be available on Amazon’s Fire TV, a new Internet-based TV device, by the end of the year. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.