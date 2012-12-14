FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-HBOS boss Cummings says FSA action "sinister"
December 14, 2012

Ex-HBOS boss Cummings says FSA action "sinister"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A record fine and lifetime ban handed by the UK financial regulator to the former head of corporate lending at HBOS Plc was unfair and “a little bit sinister”, the former banker told lawmakers.

Peter Cummings, the head of corporate lending at HBOS until it was rescued by Lloyds, was fined 500,000 pounds ($805,000) by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in September and given a lifetime industry ban.

“It is unfair, and it is also seems a bit sinister,” Cummings said in a private session of a UK Parliamentary panel on banking standards, after being asked if he felt singled out as the only banking director or official acted against.

“Someone, somewhere decided that that was the appropriate action to be taken, and it is the best part of four years later, and this is the first time that I have been asked that question. I think it is sinister and curious,” he said.

