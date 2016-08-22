FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-HC International says co is in discussions with Digital China Holdings regarding possible acquisition (Aug 17)
August 22, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-HC International says co is in discussions with Digital China Holdings regarding possible acquisition (Aug 17)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third bullet to say no binding agreement on deal was reached between parties; Corrects link to the source text)

Aug 22 (Reuters) - HC International Inc : * Voluntary announcement possible acquisition * Is currently in discussion with Digital China Holdings Limited * Says no legally binding agreement in relation to the possible acquisition has been entered into * Discussions in respect of possible acquisition by group from Digital China of all or part of the remaining equity interests in a joint venture

* Source text for Eikon *

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
