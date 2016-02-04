FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HC securities working on Egypt acquisitions worth more than $600 mln - chairman
February 4, 2016

HC securities working on Egypt acquisitions worth more than $600 mln - chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Egypt’s HC Securities is working on acquisitions in Egypt worth more than 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($638.6 million) this year, Chairman Hussein Choucri told Reuters.

“The sellers in the deals taking place in 2016 are Egyptians and the buyers are foreigners and Arabs,” Choucri said.

Choucri also said his HC Securities is advising on an acquisition of a Turkish medical firm by a company in the United Arab Emirates, and hopes the deal would be completed this year.

$1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by David Clarke

