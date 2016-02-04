UPDATE 1-HC securities working on Egypt acquisitions worth more than $600 mln - chairman

(Adds details, background)

CAIRO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Egypt’s HC Securities is working on acquisitions in Egypt worth more than 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($638.6 million) this year, Chairman Hussein Choucri told Reuters.

“We are working on five to six deals in 2016 worth, in total, more than five billion pounds ... The sellers in the deals taking place in 2016 are Egyptians and the buyers are foreigners and Arabs,” Choucri said.

Choucri also said his HC Securities is advising on an acquisition of a Turkish medical firm by a company in the United Arab Emirates, and hopes the deal would be completed this year.

“We are the financial advisors to a UAE company in its bid to acquire a Turkish firm in the medical sector. The size of the deal is not clear yet but we hope to complete it this year,” he said, declining to name the two companies.

HC Securities is an investment bank and asset management firm with operations in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. It manages 14 investment funds and several investment portfolios.