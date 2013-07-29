FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hospital operator HCA says Bracken to retire as CEO
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 9:48 PM / in 4 years

Hospital operator HCA says Bracken to retire as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - HCA Holdings Inc, the largest for-profit U.S. hospital operator, on Monday said Richard Bracken would step down as chief executive by year-end and would be replaced by R. Milton Johnson, who is currently chief financial officer.

Bracken, 60, who joined HCA in 1981, will remain chairman of HCA’s board. He was named chairman and CEO in 2009, after serving as president and chief operating officer of the Nashville, Tennessee-based company.

HCA said it was conducting an internal search for a CFO to succeed Johnson, a 31-year veteran of the company who was named a board director in 2009. HCA said it would make an announcement in the coming months.

