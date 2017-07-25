Hospital operator HCA Healthcare's quarterly revenue rises 4 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc, the largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on higher patient admissions.

Net income attributable came in at $657 million, or $1.75 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $658 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.

HCA Healthcare, which operates 172 hospitals and 119 freestanding surgery centers, said revenue rose 4 percent to $10.73 billion.

On Monday, President Trump made a last-ditch plea to U.S. Senate Republicans to "do the right thing" and fulfill campaign promises to repeal and replace Obamacare. The Senate will vote on Tuesday whether to open debate on an overhaul of the law. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)