HCA Holdings revenue rises on increased hospital admissions, visits

Aug 5 (Reuters) - HCA Holdings Inc, the largest for-profit hospital operator in the United States, reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in admissions and emergency room visits.

Net income attributable to the shareholders rose to $507 million, or $1.18 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $483 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $9.90 billion from $9.23 billion.