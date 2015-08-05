FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HCA Holdings revenue rises on increased hospital admissions, visits
August 5, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

HCA Holdings revenue rises on increased hospital admissions, visits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - HCA Holdings Inc, the largest for-profit hospital operator in the United States, reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in admissions and emergency room visits.

Net income attributable to the shareholders rose to $507 million, or $1.18 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $483 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $9.90 billion from $9.23 billion. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

