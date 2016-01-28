FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HCA Holdings reports higher fourth-quarter profit
January 28, 2016

HCA Holdings reports higher fourth-quarter profit

Jan 28 (Reuters) - HCA Holdings Inc, the largest for-profit hospital operator in the United States, reported a 10.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher patient admissions, especially in its emergency room services.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $582 million, or $1.40 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $527 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $10.25 billion from $9.64 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

