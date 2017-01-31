FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HCA Holdings quarterly revenue rises 3.8 percent
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 1:40 PM / 7 months ago

HCA Holdings quarterly revenue rises 3.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator, posted a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher patient admissions.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $920 million, or $2.39 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $582 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

The results included gains on sales of facilities of $15 million, or 4 cents per share, and legal claim benefits of $279 million, or 46 cents per share.

HCA Holdings, which operates 169 hospitals and 116 freestanding surgery centers in 20 states and the United Kingdom, said revenue rose to $10.64 billion from $10.25 billion.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

