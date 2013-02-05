FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HCA quarterly earnings down, as legal costs weigh
February 5, 2013 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

HCA quarterly earnings down, as legal costs weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator, reported lower fourth-quarter net earnings, reduced by costs to settle legal claims.

Net income fell to $314 million, or 68 cents per share, compared with $1.94 billion, or $4.25 a share, a year earlier, when one-time gains from facilities sales and an investment boosted earnings.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 2 percent to $1.61 billion.

Revenue increased 8.5 percent to $8.43 billion in the quarter.

