Feb 4 (Reuters) - HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. hospital operator, on Tuesday said fourth-quarter earnings rose from a year ago as it generated more revenue from patients despite a decline in admissions to its facilities.

Net income was $424 million, or 92 cents a share, compared with $314 million, or 68 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue in the fourth quarter increased 4.8 percent to $8.84 billion.