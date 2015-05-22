FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's HCI earnings edge up, red tape slows new ventures
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's HCI earnings edge up, red tape slows new ventures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Hosken Consolidated Investments reported a 2 percent rise in earnings on Friday, saying red tape had hampered the development of some of its businesses in gambling and media.

The investment holding company said headline earnings per share (EPS) inched up to 951 cents in the year to the end of March as consumers in Africa’s most advanced economy saw income squeezed by steep electricity price rises and high unemployment.

Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

HCI said it was taking legal action in several parts of the country to cut through regulatory obstacles.

The company has gambling interests through its controlling stake in Tsogo Sun Holdings, whose plans to buy part of Cape Town’s Grand West casino are stalled by gambling and anti-trust authorities, the company said.

In the eastern Kwazulu-Natal province the company is aiming to overturn a government decision to ban the installation of electronic bingo terminals, the fastest growing form of gambling in the country.

HCI is also challenging a decision by the government to abandon encryption in set-top boxes in the country’s multi-billion rand conversion to digital terrestrial television. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.