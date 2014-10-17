FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's HCL Tech's Sept qtr profit up 32 pct, shares fall
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 17, 2014 / 4:20 AM / 3 years ago

India's HCL Tech's Sept qtr profit up 32 pct, shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd, India’s fourth-largest software services exporter, posted a 32 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating estimates, as sales in the Americas, the company’s biggest market, rose.

Shares in HCL Technologies, however, fell more than 8 percent on Friday, as the technology outsourcing company’s revenue growth of 12.8 percent in dollar terms was below street expectations, stock market dealers said.

For most IT services companies, analysts and investors track the dollar sales numbers as clients oversees get billed in that currency.

HCL earned 18.73 billion rupees ($303.44 million) in profit in the September quarter, compared to 14.16 billion rupees last year. Analysts, on average, were expecting the profit to be at 17.29 billion rupees, as per Thomson Reuters data.

HCL relies heavily on contracts to manage data centres and networks for revenue growth, whereas peers Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd earn a greater proportion of revenue from higher-margin software services.

$1 = 61.7250 Indian rupees Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.