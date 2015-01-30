FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's HCL Technologies posts 28 percent rise in Q2 profit
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 30, 2015 / 4:11 AM / 3 years ago

India's HCL Technologies posts 28 percent rise in Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd, India’s fourth-largest software services exporter by revenue, posted a 28 percent rise in quarterly profit as a recovery in global economy helped spur demand for outsourcing services.

Consolidated net income rose to 16.63 billion rupees ($269.14 million) in the company’s fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 31 from 12.98 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a net profit of 16.15 billion rupees.

Total income from operations was 42.48 billion rupees, up from 38.36 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 61.7905 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.