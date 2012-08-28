FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-HCL Info denies stake sale report
#Corrections News
August 28, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-HCL Info denies stake sale report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say stake is 50.77 percent not 50.1 percent)

BANGALORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - HCL Infosystems has denied a report in a local newspaper saying China’s Lenovo Group is in talks to buy a 50.77 percent controlling stake in the Indian company for about 5 billion rupees ($90 million).

The report sent HCL Infosystems’ shares as high as 27 percent. HCL Infosystem sent a statement to the BSE saying it was unaware of any such developments.

The Financial Chronicle reported the talks, citing unnamed senior officials at personal computer maker Lenovo and investment bankers familiar with the development.

Shares in HCL Infosystems, which manages computer systems for large organisations, mostly in India, were trading up 16.6 percent at 42.15 rupees at 0851 GMT. Lenovo shares were down 1.4 percent. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali)

