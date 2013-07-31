India's HCL Technologies profit rises 42 percent on orders

BANGALORE, July 31 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd , India’s No. 4 IT services exporter, beat expectations with a 41.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, after order wins boosted earnings.

Consolidated net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30 rose to 12.1 billion rupees ($200 million) from 8.54 billion rupees a year earlier, HCL Technologies said on Wednesday.

That compares with the 10.6 billion rupee average of 24 analysts estimates according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S for the company, whose customers include Nokia Oyj, Xerox Corp and AstraZeneca Plc. HCL Technologies follows a July-June fiscal year.

Bigger rivals Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro beat expectations and provided brighter-than-expected outlooks earlier this month. [ID: nL4N0FW38C]