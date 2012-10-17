FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's HCL Tech profit rises 78 pct, beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2012 / 3:30 AM / 5 years ago

India's HCL Tech profit rises 78 pct, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Profit at 8.85 billion rupees for fiscal first quarter ended September

* Analysts expected profit of 8 billion rupees

By Harichandan Arakali

BANGALORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies, India’s fourth largest software services provider, beat market expectations with a 78 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the fiscal first quarter that ended in September, helped by higher contract wins.

Consolidated net profit rose to 8.85 billion rupees ($167.9 million) from 4.97 billion rupees for the year-earlier period. Analyst were expecting profit to rise to 8 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

HCL Technologies’ customers include Reader’s Digest Association and Finmeccanica.

India’s $100 billion-a-year outsourcing industry, which gets nearly 75 percent of its revenue from the United States and Europe, may grow 11-14 percent in the current fiscal year that ends March 2013, according to the National Association of Software and Services Companies Or NASSCOM, an industry lobby.

Infosys, the No. 2 provider, forecast it will grow only 5 percent this year, citing the continued global economic uncertainty, which it said made clients less confident about spending. Top-ranked Tata Consultancy Services will report its results on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.