HCP to spin off skilled nursing, assisted living assets into REIT
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 10:22 AM / a year ago

HCP to spin off skilled nursing, assisted living assets into REIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - HCP Inc said it would spin off its skilled nursing and assisted living properties into an independent, publicly-traded real estate investment trust (REIT).

The company said on Monday that the spinoff would allow it to focus on core businesses - senior housing, life science properties and medical offices.

After the spinoff, HCP expects to have more than 860 properties, generating annual portfolio income of about $1.4 billion, the company said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
