HCP says DoJ to sue client over billing practices

April 21 (Reuters) - Healthcare real estate investment trust HCP Inc said the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against one of its clients over the company’s billing practices.

The lawsuit against HCR ManorCare Inc, which operates and manages healthcare facilities owned by HCP, alleges that the operator billed Medicare for services that were not medically reasonable and necessary.

The lawsuit named HCP as one of the defendants, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The case against HCR is one of several brought in the past few years against skilled nursing facility operators alleging provision of unnecessary rehabilitation therapy.

HCR, one of the biggest healthcare facility operators in the United States, is majority owned by Carlyle Group LP.

The Carlyle Group was not immediately available for comment.

The DoJ lawsuit, which also includes HCR’s units, stems from a whistleblower suit against HCR.

The DoJ chose to intervene in the complaint against HCR, but not concerning HCP, the REIT said. (1.usa.gov/1DJfnAj)

HCP’s shares fell about 1 percent to $42.77 in mid-day trading on the New York Stock Exchange.