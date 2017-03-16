ManorCare must face retaliation, not whistleblowing, claims - appeals court

A federal appeals court on Thursday said a former HCR ManorCare Inc physical therapy assistant cannot pursue claims that the nursing home giant HCR ManorCare Inc overbilled the U.S. government for its services, but revived a claim that he was fired in retaliation for his whistleblowing.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia said a lower court judge properly dismissed Patrick Carson's whistleblower claims under the federal False Claims Act because he was not first to sue ManorCare for the alleged overbilling.

