FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
ManorCare must face retaliation, not whistleblowing, claims - appeals court
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 16, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 5 months ago

ManorCare must face retaliation, not whistleblowing, claims - appeals court

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday said a former HCR ManorCare Inc physical therapy assistant cannot pursue claims that the nursing home giant HCR ManorCare Inc overbilled the U.S. government for its services, but revived a claim that he was fired in retaliation for his whistleblowing.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia said a lower court judge properly dismissed Patrick Carson's whistleblower claims under the federal False Claims Act because he was not first to sue ManorCare for the alleged overbilling.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2n41ooA

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.