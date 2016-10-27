FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Jana Partners discloses 8.1 pct stake in HD Supply Holdings
#Funds News
October 27, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 10 months ago

Jana Partners discloses 8.1 pct stake in HD Supply Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed an 8.1 percent stake in facility maintenance services provider HD Supply Holdings Inc, and said it had held discussions with the company's management about possible strategic options.

The company's shares rose as much as 5 percent to $33.87 on Thursday.

Jana Partners bought 16.25 million shares for about $449 million, the firm said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2eU3uBe)

The stake makes the hedge fund the second-biggest shareholder in HD Supply, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Fidelity Management & Research Co is the largest shareholder with a 10.33 percent stake. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

