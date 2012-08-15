FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pipeline Partners raises bid for Australia's HDF to $1.35 bln
August 15, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

Pipeline Partners raises bid for Australia's HDF to $1.35 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Pipeline Partners Australia raised its offer for Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund by 4.5 percent to A$1.29 billion ($1.35 billion) as it jostles with APA Group for the two key gas pipelines owned by HDF.

The rise in the all-cash offer comes after APA Group earlier this month pushed up its bid to A$0.62 in cash and 0.390 APA securities for each HDF security, or A$2.51 per share or A$1.33 billion.

HDF recommended the latest offer by Pipeline Partners, which is a consortium that included Canadian fund manager Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and Utilities Trust of Australia, a fund managed by HDF’s manager Hastings Funds Management.

The two firms are vying for two key gas pipelines owned by HDF that serve Australia’s main onshore gas hub, Moomba, with strong growth prospects from new coal seam gas projects and huge liquefied natural gas export projects in Queensland state. ($1 = 0.9529 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
