FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's HDFC Bank $1.6 bln share sale likely this week - sources
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

India's HDFC Bank $1.6 bln share sale likely this week - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - India’s HDFC Bank Ltd is expected to sell shares worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) as early as this week, with an offering that will include overseas and domestic stock, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

India’s largest lender by market capitalisation, which is also listed in New York, last week received government approval for the share sale on the condition that its foreign ownership should not exceed 74 percent.

While HDFC Bank has said it does not have any immediate capital requirement, the share sale will help it build a buffer as credit growth picks up with an expected recovery in the economy.

Nine investment banks including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are set to manage the share sale, said sources who declined to be named as the information is not public. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.