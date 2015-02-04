FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HDFC Bank raising up to $324 mln from share sale to Indian investors
February 4, 2015 / 5:02 PM / 3 years ago

HDFC Bank raising up to $324 mln from share sale to Indian investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - India’s HDFC Bank Ltd, the largest lender by market capitalisation, is raising as much as 20 billion rupees ($324 million) by selling shares to domestic portfolio investors, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The bank is selling shares in the indicative price band of 1,057 rupees to 1,067 rupees apiece, the term sheet showed. Shares in HDFC Bank ended 0.3 percent higher at 1,067.70 rupees ahead of the launch of the share offering.

HDFC Bank has said it does not have any immediate capital requirement, but the share sale will help it build a buffer as credit growth picks up with an expected recovery in the economy.

$1= 61.7282 Indian rupees Reporting by Himank Sharma, Abhishek Vishnoi and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee

