Feb 5 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd :

* Sets share sale to Indian funds at 1067 rupees per share

* HDFC Bank says to issue 18.7 million shares to Indian funds for nearly 20 billion rupees ($324 mln) Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1D1Lxr9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.7309 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)