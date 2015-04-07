FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's HDFC Bank to cut base lending rate by 15 bps - exec
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

India's HDFC Bank to cut base lending rate by 15 bps - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - India’s HDFC Bank Ltd, the country’s second-biggest private sector lender by assets, will reduce its base lending rate by 15 basis points to 9.85 percent, effective April 13, an executive at the bank said on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India proposed earlier in the day that banks should decide lending rates based on their marginal cost of funding, hoping the shift will persuade them to lower lending rates faster in response to central bank easing measures.

Senior executives at India’s top lender, the State Bank of India, told Reuters earlier today the bank would cut its base lending rate by 15 basis points to 9.85 percent, effective Friday. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.