FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's HDFC Bank posts slowest quarterly profit growth in a decade
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2013 / 9:04 AM / 4 years ago

India's HDFC Bank posts slowest quarterly profit growth in a decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - India’s No.3 lender by assets HDFC Bank posted quarterly profit growth of 27 percent, in line with analyst estimates, due to losses in its investment portfolio, higher operating expenses and worsening asset quality.

That was the first time in a decade that HDFC Bank’s net profit has fallen below 30 percent.

Net profit rose to 19.8 billion rupees ($322.08 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from about 15.6 billion rupees a year earlier, the bank said on Tuesday. Net interest income grew nearly 15 percent to 44.8 billion rupees.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, analysts had expected HDFC Bank to post net profit of 19.8 billion rupees.

Asset quality at the third-biggest Indian lender behind State Bank of India and ICICI Bank worsened, with nonperforming loans as a percentage of total assets at 1.1 percent compared with 0.9 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 61.4750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.