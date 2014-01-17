FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's HDFC Bank Q3 net up 25 pct; asset quality stable
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 17, 2014 / 8:38 AM / 4 years ago

India's HDFC Bank Q3 net up 25 pct; asset quality stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank, India’s third biggest lender by assets, posted yet another quarter of slowing quarterly profit on weaker loan growth and fee income.

HDFC Bank has been a sector outperformer posting consistent profit growth and stable asset quality in recent years, and is among the ‘top picks’ for most brokerages. Until the quarter-ended September, it had reported quarterly profit growth exceeding 30 percent, for the last decade.

On Friday, the bank posted a 25 percent increase in net profit to 23.26 billion rupees ($377.84 million) from 18.59 billion a year ago. Net interest income, the difference of interest earned and paid out, gained nearly 16 percent to 46.35 billion rupees.

On average, analysts had expected the bank to post a net profit of 23 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Asset quality at the bank remained mostly stable during the quarter. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets were at 0.3 percent, HDFC Bank said.

Earlier this week, smaller rivals Yes Bank and Axis Bank posted more than 19 percent increase in December quarter net profit.

$1 = 61.5600 Indian rupees Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.