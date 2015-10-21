India's HDFC Bank Q2 net up a fifth, in line with estimates

MUMBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s second-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported on Wednesday a 20.5 percent rise in quarterly net profit, in line with analysts’ estimates, on higher interest income.

The Mumbai-based lender said net profit rose to 28.69 billion rupees ($440 million) for its fiscal second quarter to Sept. 30, from 23.81 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 28.81 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 0.91 percent from 0.95 percent in the June quarter. ($1 = 65.2000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)