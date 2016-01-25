FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's HDFC Bank Q3 net up 20 pct as expected, bad loans rise
January 25, 2016 / 9:04 AM / 2 years ago

India's HDFC Bank Q3 net up 20 pct as expected, bad loans rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s second-biggest private sector lender by assets, said its quarterly net profit rose by a fifth, broadly in line with analysts’ estimates.

The bank’s bad loans also rose.

Net profit rose to 33.57 billion rupees ($495 million) for its fiscal third quarter to Dec. 31, from 27.95 billion rupees reported a year earlier, HDFC Bank said in a statement on Monday.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 33.61 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 0.97 percent in the December quarter from 0.91 percent in the previous three months. ($1 = 67.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
