FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's HDFC Bank Q1 net up 21 pct, lags estimates
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 21, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

India's HDFC Bank Q1 net up 21 pct, lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s second-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported on Monday a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit, lagging estimates, although asset quality remained stable.

The Mumbai-based bank said net profit rose to 22.33 billion rupees ($371 million) for its fiscal first quarter to end-June from 18.44 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts had on average forecast a net profit of 23.21 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Weaker economic expansion has squeezed credit growth for Indian lenders, slowing their earnings growth in recent quarters. The sector is betting on a revival in economic activity after the new government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took power in May. ($1 = 60.1850 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.