India's HDFC Bank Q3 net profit up 20.2 pct, beats estimates
February 14, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

India's HDFC Bank Q3 net profit up 20.2 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s second-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported on Saturday a 20.2 percent increase in quarterly profit, beating estimates.

The Mumbai-based lender said net profit rose to 27.95 billion rupees ($450.33 million) in its fiscal third quarter to Dec. 31, from 23.26 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 27.8 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 62.0658 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM)

