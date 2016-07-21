FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's HDFC Bank Q1 net up 20 pct, bad loans tick up
July 21, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

India's HDFC Bank Q1 net up 20 pct, bad loans tick up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd, India's second-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher interest and fee income, in line with analysts' estimates, although its bad loans rose.

Net profit was 32.39 billion rupees ($482 million) for its fiscal first quarter to June 30, compared with 26.96 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 32.52 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 1.04 percent as of June 30, from 0.94 percent as of end-March. ($1 = 67.2100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

