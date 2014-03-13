FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's HDFC plans to raise at least 5 bln rupees via bonds
March 13, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

India's HDFC plans to raise at least 5 bln rupees via bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corp, India’s biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($81.74 million) through three-year bonds with a put option at the end of 13th month at 9.70 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

ICICI Bank and Yes Bank are the arrangers to the bond sale, said the sources.

Pay-in for the bond issue is scheduled for March 18. ($1 = 61.1675 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

