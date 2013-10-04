FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's HDFC plans to raise up to 10 bln rupees via bonds
#Credit Markets
October 4, 2013 / 6:24 AM / in 4 years

India's HDFC plans to raise up to 10 bln rupees via bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corp , India’s biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($161.90 million) through the sale of three-year bonds at 9.75 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The base size of the issue is 5 billion rupees, the sources said.

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, ICICI Bank and Deutsche Bank are the arrangers to the deal so far, they said. ($1 = 61.7650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
