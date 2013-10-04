India's HDFC plans to raise up to 10 bln rupees via bonds

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corp , India’s biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($161.90 million) through the sale of three-year bonds at 9.75 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The base size of the issue is 5 billion rupees, the sources said.

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, ICICI Bank and Deutsche Bank are the arrangers to the deal so far, they said. ($1 = 61.7650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)