India's HDFC plans to raise up to 10 bln rupees via bonds - source

MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corp , India’s biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($162.36 million) through the sale of three-year bonds with a 13-month put option at 9.25 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The base size of the issue is 5 billion rupees, the source said.

Standard Chartered Bank is the arranger to the deal, the source added. ($1 = 61.5900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)