FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle selling HDFC shares to raise up to $861mln-term sheet
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 4, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Carlyle selling HDFC shares to raise up to $861mln-term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group is selling its 3.7 percent stake in India’s top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd in a deal to raise as much as $861 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Carlyle is selling about 57 million shares of HDFC in the price band of 760 rupees to 781.25 rupees a share, a discount of 1-3.7 percent from Thursday’s closing price of 789.05 rupees, the term sheet said.

Citigroup is the sole bookrunner for the deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.